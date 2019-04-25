So what was Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's first big initiative out the gate? Prepare for climate change? Bus rapid transit? Affordable housing? Better storm water management? Racial justice? Anything in her campaign platform?
Nope.
Her top priority was the Buckeye Road project, a great big highway expansion to serve Dane County's white flight.
A new Cottage Grove Road bridge also will increase the capacity for exurbanites to blast through our neighborhoods.
Everything was supposed to be so different when a LGBT woman got into the executive office. Instead, we get highway landscapes built for the usual suspects: well-wheeled, middle-aged, white men.
We were promised better.
Michael D. Barrett, Madison