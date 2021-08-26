New mask mandate doesn't make sense -- Thomas Willan

The newest mask order by Dane County without exemptions for playing instruments indoors is on verge of ridiculous.
County officials say the reason is that the delta variant is twice as infectious as the original COVID-19 variant. But is there any scientific evidence that an indoor musical concert by an orchestra is going to contribute to the spread anymore than going to a restaurant will?
The issue isn't unvaccinated instruments or masks -- it is that people have lost faith in their government to first, tell the truth, and second, manage government in a competent manner.
In Dane County the government wants to tell everyone what they have to do, but they are so incompetent in their policies that nobody will listen to anything they have to say.
Time for a new approach to incompetent government in Dane County.
Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove