I'm interested to hear what others think of the new bus schedules.

For me, it used to be that I walked four blocks to the bus stop and got to campus in fewer than 15 minutes after pickup. Now, with the same walk to that bus stop, the transit time is more than 30 minutes because the bus route circumnavigates the UW Hospital.

My second potential route has me walking about 10 blocks (lovely in the winter). Counting walk time and busing time, it is still more than 30 minutes point to point.

Lastly, the third potential route has me walk 20 minutes to the bus stop, more than a mile, and the total time is still more than a half hour. So where is my incentive to take the bus when I have the option to drive? I probably won’t be busing.

George Diak, Madison