New limits won't fix racing problem -- Robert Parisi

As a frequent user of East Washington Avenue in Madison and a resident of a fourth-floor apartment overlooking the 2400 block, I have concerns about the new speed restrictions recently put in place by the city.
I'm willing to guess that most, or nearly all, complaints about speeders are based on the drivers that challenge one another in races up and down the corridor. I've been witness to these events from my apartment, most notably on weekend nights.
The starting line is the corner stoplight at Milwaukee Street and North Street and East Washington Avenue. The noise they create is deafening. I've witnessed motorcyclists who also speed down the corridor doing dangerous "wheelies" while traveling the entire block and out of my view.
I'm concerned that the reason for the public's complaints to reduce speeds was misdirected. Lowering speed limits for those who use the corridor on a daily basis are not the problem. Well-placed weekend radar with law enforcement to issue tickets will hopefully send the message.
I've lived in Madison my entire life, and racing on East Washington Avenue has been going on for more than 50 years. These latest speed limits are not the answer.
Robert Parisi, Madison
