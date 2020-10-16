 Skip to main content
New limits won't deter speeders -- Lyle Krall
Lowering speed limits is not the way to address the current situation surrounding the speeding, racing and erratic driving on Madison streets.

As a longtime resident who travels several times a day on Milwaukee Street, one of the streets with a planned speed limit reduction, I have experienced out-of-control speeding, illegal passing and a blatant disregard for stoplights and stop signs.

The speeds I refer to are vehicles traveling in excess of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. In no way will lowering the speed limit be any kind of deterrent for the individuals driving at these outrageous limits.

This erratic driving has escalated over the past five months. It's not practical to use our valuable police resources to patrol this area 24 hours a day. We have technology for this. I recommend cameras be installed to capture the make and model of these vehicles, as well as the license plate, so that these violators can be identified and ticketed.

In addition, the punishment for driving these excessive speeds should be more than a fine. Let's not punish the majority for the minority of violators.

Lyle Krall, Madison

