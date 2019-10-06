We don't have to ask gun owners with automatic military weapons to surrender them.
Just put the sellers and manufacturers at risk by burdening them with the lawsuits by survivors of the victims killed or injured in mass shootings. It wouldn't matter if the shooter was legally eligible to purchase such guns.
Perhaps if such laws existed, the seller or manufacturers would receive bad publicity in the aftermath of mass shootings. This may not put an end to murder, but it will remove this dangerous weaponry from public places in the long run.
I appeal on all public officials to mandate some gun controls other than registering mentally disabled people. Guns with high-capacity magazines should only be available to the public in shooting ranges on a rental basis. They should be left under lock after target shooting, and gun ranges should only be open to members.
Wolfgang Risop, Madison