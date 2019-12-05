The League of Women Voters of Dane County thanks legislators for their bipartisan support of Assembly Bill 168, now Act 48. This law ensures that people with disabilities can no longer be denied their right to vote if they are unable to state their name and address when voting at the polls. Instead, a voter who is unable to state their name and address may present their identification to the election official. Then an election official or other person selected by the voter will state the voter's name and address.
This is an important step toward ensuring the right to vote for persons with disabilities. We hope that legislators, working together, will look at other ways of removing barriers to voting for all our citizens.
We also remind voters who may be indefinitely confined because of physical illness, disability or infirmities of aging that they can request to vote by permanent absentee ballot. They must be registered at their current address, but they are not required to provide a photo ID. For more information, or to request a permanent absentee ballot, voters can contact their municipal clerk.
Aileen Nettleton, Madison, president, League of Women Voters Of Dane County