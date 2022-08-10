New law protects victims of crimes -- Abbie Miller

As a survivor, I unfortunately know how important it is for victims to have strong rights -- especially the right for victims to be notified about the status of their abusers and their cases.

That’s why I am such a strong supporter of Wisconsin’s crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law. I only wish Marsy’s Law would have been in place when I had to navigate the criminal justice system.

In my case, a week after felony charges were filed, they were dismissed with prejudice under strange circumstances. I scrambled to figure out how to give the judge a victim impact statement, but systematic injustices escalated as the result of paperwork being misfiled. Because of the lack of constitutional protection for crime victims, the survivors of his crimes had been silenced.

If Marsy’s Law had been in effect, the trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the mishandling of our case could have been minimized for me and my children, which is why I am a strong supporter of Marsy’s Law and recognize how impactful it is for survivors and their families.

Abbie Miller, Rock Springs