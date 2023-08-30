Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is considering an impeachment of Justice Janet Protasiewicz because she has expressed the opinion that the current legislative maps are rigged.

Of course, the question isn't whether the maps are rigged. The issues in the case are whether the Legislature intentionally rigged them in favor of one party and whether it has the power to do so. As to those issues, I have not heard that she has expressed an opinion. Perhaps this move by Vos is an admission that the intent is so clear that it is beyond question.

Protasiewicz did express an opinion about the legislative maps, but so have other justices on the current court. They've already had these maps before them and issued a ruling on them. Clearly three of them seem to think these maps are acceptable and three don't. Is Vos going to try to impeach them all because they have previously taken a position? Of course not. And the issue of rigged maps will be the same regardless of whether it's the Democrats or the Republicans trying to gain the advantage.

Let's get away from purely party politics for once.

Jay Mimier, Madison