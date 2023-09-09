Will Justice Janet Protasiewicz become Wisconsin’s Justice Clarence Thomas? Thomas has been under intense scrutiny for ethical lapses in his acceptance of trips and other gifts from wealthy Republican donors. The accusations imply that Thomas may have ruled in favor of Republican cases because of these trips and gifts.

Considered by many legal scholars to be a breach of ethics, Justice Protasiewicz foreshadowed during her campaign how she might vote on several topics that may reach the court for consideration. Redistricting was one of those topics. She is now coming under pressure to recuse herself from two upcoming redistricting cases.

Due to the party’s campaign contributions, she has stated that she would likely recuse herself from cases brought to the court by the Democratic Party. While the redistricting cases are not technically put forward by the Democratic Party, a ruling against the current maps would most likely benefit the Democrats. How is this any different than the accusations against Thomas that the trips and gifts he received have influenced his decisions and benefitted the Republicans?

Will Protasiewicz follow a path to rise above an ethics scandal or will Wisconsin be required to spend unnecessary time and money investigating her behavior?

Scott P. Lauder, Webster