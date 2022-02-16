New jail won't end injustices -- Rachel Kincade Morgan

Social justice organization Madison Organizing for Strength, Equality and Solidarity (MOSES) does not support the Dane County Board resolution to add $24.5 million to the $150 million Jail Consolidation Project.

This is not a case of the perfect being the enemy of the good. Rather, it is a matter of acknowledging and stepping up to two big challenges. One is to replace and upgrade the obsolete parts of Dane County’s Jail. The other is to substantially reform the criminal justice system so it is racially equitable, so that fewer people get in it, and so that those in it have better outcomes and don’t return to it.

We need to commit sufficient effort and resources to achieve both of these challenges.

The county should use the recommendations made by its consultant (The JFA Institute) as a starting point for reducing the number of beds in the project and for safely reducing the daily population of residents in the jail. Recent proposals to save money by eliminating in-person visitation and kitchen space make the resulting plans deficient and should be reconsidered. Capital and operations savings should be invested in housing, treatment and other community services that will keep people out of the criminal justice system.

Rachel Kincade Morgan, Madison, president, MOSES