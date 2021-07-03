 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New jail shouldn't be Downtown -- Brian Miller
0 comments

New jail shouldn't be Downtown -- Brian Miller

  • 0

The city has been struggling with a new jail for some time now.

I get the convenience of having prisoners close to the courthouse, but the majority don't need to be there. Downtown real estate is expensive. Build a new jail near the Huber center and transport them to Downtown.

Brian Miller, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics