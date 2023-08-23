The Old Spring Tavern house project in Madison is back again like a bad penny.
What does it take to put a stake through the heart of a grossly over-scaled building project that is completely insensitive to its neighbors, its immediate environment, the historic past and the culture of the Nakoma neighborhood? The plans for this new home appear deliberately intrusive and offensive. It is the architectural equivalent of Donald Trump -- a bullying intruder in a civilized community.
"Landmarks Commission: Plan for house needs tweaks," read the headline in the Aug. 16 Wisconsin State Journal. Tweaks? It needs to be tweaked out of existence.
Margaret Marriott, Madison