New gun laws won't fix problems -- Craig Schultz

The recent high profile mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, are of course a tragedy, even though we may see multiple shooting and deaths in Chicago on any given weekend.

But it will likely become a greater tragedy when the same proposals for "commonsense" gun laws are trotted out again, as if they hadn't already been tried in the past and found ineffective from a statistical perspective.

Every time the same proposals are made, it can easily be shown that they would have had no affect on the situations for which they were proposed.

"Universal background checks"? I'm sure all the criminals buying stolen guns will be sure to submit to a check before accepting ownership.

"Assault weapon ban"? Been there, done that -- but after over a decade of it being in place, the ban was found to have had no major affect on gun crime.

"High capacity magazine ban"? They may be more likely to jam than lower capacity magazines. So you put your money down, and you takes your chances.

All that said, what would have prevented the school shooting would have been a simple matter of locking the doors.

Craig Schultz, Madison