 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

New gun laws won't fix problems -- Craig Schultz

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

The recent high profile mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, are of course a tragedy, even though we may see multiple shooting and deaths in Chicago on any given weekend.

But it will likely become a greater tragedy when the same proposals for "commonsense" gun laws are trotted out again, as if they hadn't already been tried in the past and found ineffective from a statistical perspective.

Every time the same proposals are made, it can easily be shown that they would have had no affect on the situations for which they were proposed.

"Universal background checks"? I'm sure all the criminals buying stolen guns will be sure to submit to a check before accepting ownership.

"Assault weapon ban"? Been there, done that -- but after over a decade of it being in place, the ban was found to have had no major affect on gun crime.

People are also reading…

"High capacity magazine ban"? They may be more likely to jam than lower capacity magazines. So you put your money down, and you takes your chances.

All that said, what would have prevented the school shooting would have been a simple matter of locking the doors.

Craig Schultz, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics