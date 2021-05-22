New GOP laws have chilling effect -- Tim Melin

Recent months have seen a number of Republican-controlled state governments pass laws that can only be described as chilling.
Voter restriction laws have been passed in many Southern states in response to high voter turnout in the last presidential election. Many of these same states have proposed and passed laws restricting the teaching of our nation's history of slavery and discrimination.
The latest example is the Texas governor signing a law prohibiting abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. These lawmakers call themselves pro-life. In fact, they are anti-woman. If they were indeed pro-life, they would be in opposition to all the wars we wage around the world. If they were pro-life, they would expand health coverage to our poorest citizens. If they were pro-life, they would stop their support of the death penalty.
They are not pro-life. They are almost all white men who want control over everything and everyone. If anyone has watched or read "The Handmaid's Tale," this is playing out in real life. We are seeing white supremacist totalitarianism unfolding before our very eyes.
Power is what they seek. It's up to us to call them out and resist it, always.
Tim Melin, Verona