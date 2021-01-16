 Skip to main content
New fair maps would show unity -- Geoff Vorlander
I find it a little disingenuous of the Republicans -- after four years of declaring that elections have consequences and eight years of blocking judicial appointments so they may pack the courts later -- to be calling for unity.

But I do agree that the time for unity has come -- after the instigator in chief pays the penalty for his actions. A good place to start is the redistricting of Wisconsin.

Unlike in 2010, the Republican-led Legislature should do it in a fair and transparent way, even though it would cost half of them their jobs and, probably, control of the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly.

Geoff Vorlander, Lodi

