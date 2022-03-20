New developments need more parking -- Val Schend

I cannot agree more that parking in Madison is a folly. Developers build but do not allow sufficient parking.

I recently contacted Ald. Regina Vidaver about a proposed development on Speedway Road. A 31-unit apartment building (with retail) is proposed, including 39 bedrooms. So it should have that many residents if not more. They are allotting 24 parking spaces for residents and two surface spaces for the retail portion. I would not want to be renting this space. Where would my customers and staff park? This is also a neighborhood lacking nearby groceries.

Per Ald. Vidaver's response, the developer is looking to attract "car-less" individuals. And if they fail? This is an area with little available street parking. Where would friends, families and visitors park? And the redeveloped Glenway Golf Course will likely increase traffic and the need for parking.

Unfortunately, this is a theme with any development in any proximity to campus or the state Capitol. I understand housing is needed and important, and parking spaces do not result in payback to the developer. But it should be up to city authorities to make sure the development is appropriate to the needs of the citizens. I also understand carbon reduction goals, but these goals should also focus on reality and what is currently achievable.

Val Schend, Madison