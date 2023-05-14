So once again the East Washington Street corridor in Madison will host a glitzy, overpriced high-rise apartment building (well, where else can one expect all those 20-somethings employed at Epic to live -- certainly not in unhip Verona).

Developers for this latest behemoth claim they'll be "exploring options" for including low-cost housing. Yeah, just like I'll be "exploring" the odds of winning the lottery.

Whenever an article includes reference to "low-cost" or "affordable" housing in Madison, readers should be provided with a definition of those terms. Or is that left up to the developer? I doubt that my notion of a "low cost" apartment -- $500 a month for a one-bedroom, $750 a month for a two-bedroom -- is even in the ballpark.

I can't wait for the State Journal's paean to the next monstrosity that rises from the dust of East Washington Avenue.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison

