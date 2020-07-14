New development is too close to airport -- William Hutchison

Jet engine noise from the airport on July 7 at about 9:45 p.m. was loud enough to rattle the windows and prevent conversation, much less sleep.

It was not “normal” air traffic noise and isn’t the first such occurrence. Disturbing as this is at my house, it would be even substantially louder at the planned development at Wheeler Road and Highway CV.

Madison definitely needs more affordable housing. But putting it right next to the airport ignores the very real noise problem that already exists.

William Hutchison, Madison