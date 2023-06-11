I am truly interested in determining what factors Madison's Urban Design Commission uses to determine permits for new housing.

Also, what is the overall blueprint for the future of housing in Madison? It seems like the developers have all the benefits and citizens are totally left out of the process of considering what is attainable, desired housing.

I read with dismay the committee's suggestions for a development on East Washington Avenue near the airport.

How can they think a building with 192 apartments (both one and two bedrooms) would be served by allowing only 167 parking stalls? Madison does not have the infrastructure to provide sufficient public transport for that number of individuals, and that infrastructure is decades away. And that area is definitely not a safe, walkable neighborhood.

Even with the proximity to the incoming bus rapid transit, there are still issues of transporting children to school, adults to work, grocery shopping and more. If you look at other areas of high density with lower cost housing, the number of vehicles also using street parking is staggering.

Even more questionable is the idea to use the area for high-end housing that caters to older adults. What amenities will their be for older individuals, especially if the area is deemed not appealing to a younger population.

Where is the commonsense approach to urban design?

Val Schend, Madison