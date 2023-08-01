Dense development needs green space

Two recent stories caught my attention, and I hope they will catch the attention of city planners. The city wants more density along some major traffic corridors. In general, I favor that proposal, which will help to limit high-density buildings encroaching on single-family neighborhoods.

The other big story is the recent heat wave and how cities can become “heat islands” by trapping more heat than rural areas. While for the most part Madison remains a city of trees and green spaces, the plan for increased density will require more green space.

I hope the zoning and planning process will evolve with requirements for the tall buildings being proposed to be required to create rooftop green spaces. In lieu of green spaces, they must be required to include rooftop solar panels, which can also be used to cool the roof surfaces. New buildings should be set back from the sidewalk to include room for trees along the roads.

Climate change is happening. As a forward thinking city, we must do all we can to reduce our contributions to this destructive cycle.

Stephen Piotrowski, Madison