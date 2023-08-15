For those interested in the long term future of the U.S. economy, Aug. 22 may denote the possible beginning of the dollar's slide from the top of the heap.

Representatives from the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) plus several more countries with emerging economies will be meeting in South Africa starting Aug. 22. One potential outcome of this upcoming gathering could be the announcement of a new currency that would eventually compete with the U.S. dollar for world currency reserve status.

In lieu of money based on the issuance of debt, the new currency would be based on a basket of commodities including gold. If it eventually comes to fruition, much of it can be blamed on the past weaponization of the dollar along with ancillary American hubris and arrogance.

In the minds of many sovereign nations, the final straw was the leveling of sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. These nations are afraid the United States may someday freeze or confiscate the dollars they hold if their policy actions run contrary to the desires and expectations of the U.S.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland