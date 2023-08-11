I am writing to express my wholehearted support for the recent decision to welcome a new school counselor who identifies with the pronouns "they/them" at Brodhead High School.

In a time when the principles of inclusivity, anti-racism and anti-bigotry are of utmost importance, this decision exemplifies the school's commitment to creating an environment that is respectful of diverse identities.

By simply respecting "they/them" pronouns for the counselor, Brodhead High School is taking a significant stride towards an inclusive atmosphere where each individual's identity is acknowledged and honored. Such steps, though seemingly small, have a profound impact in promoting understanding and acceptance among the school's student body.

In education, a school's responsibilities encompass more than just academics. Schools bear the responsibility of nurturing young minds and encouraging personal growth, holistic learning and the values we should all stand for. By incorporating inclusive language, we reinforce the principles of empathy and respect, and stand against bigotry.

This hiring signifies a determination to create a safe and welcoming environment for every member of the Brodhead High School community. It underscores the school's resolve to confront injustice and to cultivate a positive environment that prepares our students to be compassionate citizens.

Scott Anderson, Brodhead