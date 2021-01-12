New congressmen are unfit for office -- Daniel Theno

Newly elected U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have already proven themselves unfit for office. Both indicated they would not have supported the will of Wisconsin voters if our state’s Electoral College votes had been challenged in Congress.

Both congressmen said they were concerned about some procedures in the administration of elections. But wait: Both served in the Wisconsin Legislature before being elected to Congress. If they were so concerned, why didn’t they change state election laws when they had the opportunity?

If the presidential election in Wisconsin was illegitimate, then Fitzgerald and Tiffany shouldn’t be in office either. After all, they were on the same ballot as the Biden versus Trump race.

As a former Republican state senator, I am disappointed that my party nominated two individuals who display such a high degree of hypocrisy.

Daniel Theno, Green Bay, state senator, 1972-1986