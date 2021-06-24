New bus system is waste of money -- John Montgomery

I believe the bus rapid transit project will be a colossal waste of federal and local tax money that will not appreciably increase bus ridership. It will also decrease both auto and bus rider safety by its design, whereby passengers get on and off in the median strip of certain streets where the buses operate.
And making it worse, it appears the current plan will thwart the long-sought benefit of converting the entire length of State Street to a full pedestrian mall. That's what building large, intrusive new bus “stations” at different locations on State Street will do. If we can’t stop this project completely, let’s at least not permanently wreck the chance to enhance State Street by continuing to run longer buses on certain blocks.
People and businesses deserve better.
John Montgomery, Madison