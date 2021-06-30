New bus shelters are too elaborate -- Margaret Marriott

The winning design for bus rapid transit shelters is too big, too elaborate, too expensive, and removes too many current amenities, such as trees, benches and outdoor cafe areas.

In addition, these shelters are likely to be taken over by homeless people, making bus users reluctant to use them -- and consequently less likely to use buses.

Whatever happened to the twin bases of good design: "Keep it simple, stupid," and "If it ain't broke, don't fix it"?

This is a bus shelter, for heaven's sake, not the Taj Mahal.

Margaret Marriott, Madison