New bus routes don't serve riders -- Michele Leighton

After 45 years commuting to the Capitol Square via bus, I’m saying goodbye to Madison Metro Transit. The new routes starting in June will not be convenient for me, requiring me to walk 15 total blocks every day (even in winter) and cross multiple high-traffic streets. I believe the route planners have underestimated the importance of convenience to potential bus riders who have other commuting options.

During the route redesign process, I provided comments at community meetings and hearings, all to no avail. The route planners often expressed they were crafting the new routes to serve specific demographics. Apparently, long-time bus riders from my neighborhood and the Capitol Square were not priorities.

With climate change, you’d think a progressive city such as Madison would ensure convenient public transportation for all its residents, rather than stripping back bus service in favor of a bus rapid transit system that’s of little benefit to most Madisonians (ironically, even though we’re the ones being taxed to fund BRT).

So goodbye, Metro Transit. It was a good ride but distance is growing between us (literally) and I’m driving off into the sunset, while there’s still a parking spot available to me Downtown.

Michele Leighton, Madison

