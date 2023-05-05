We are very concerned about how much local bus service has been cut to pay for bus rapid transit in Madison.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway got a wheel tax passed by saying it would pay for improved bus service. Then our mayor said that our bus service was going to be redesigned without increasing our budget.

When I took the bus survey, the redesigned maps had not come out yet. At that point, I had no idea that my Route 13 was going to be eliminated. It wasn't until I emailed Metro Transit to inquire that they verified that indeed my route would be no more.

I live at Romnes Apartments, which houses 156 elderly and disabled people. On June 11, we will have a choice of catching the "O" route, going south to Badger, before it heads north. Or we must walk four blocks to Park Street in all kinds of weather to get near Downtown.

Buses also no longer stop at Hilldale, making it necessary to cross University Avenue.

Metro Transit claims this is more equitable. How can an equity analysis be equitable if the same designing firm did the equity analysis?

Barbara Bailly, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection