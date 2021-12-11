New building isn't great for Downtown -- Sandi Torkildson

I do not agree with Deb Archer's column last Sunday, "Oliv project will be great for Downtown."
The proposed development on the 300 block of West Gorham Street in Madison has already forced two long-standing retail businesses -- A Room of One's Own Bookstore, and Community Pharmacy -- to relocate to the East Side. Both businesses had been Downtown for over 45 years, and their stores were important to the retail mix Downtown that draws customers from all over to Madison.
I do support infill development for environmental reasons, and this project will have some affordable housing that is greatly needed in Madison. But I also value historical and people-friendly spaces that make our Downtown an active and attractive place.
A few things the city can do are:
- Help local businesses purchase the buildings where they are renting so they have more control of their overhead.
- Do not allow development to destroy buildings that are still usable and add to a diverse building environment.
- Encourage development to include retail and restaurant space that can be purchased by a business.
Rising rents make it hard for many small local businesses. Development always comes with higher rents than older well-used buildings. We have no easy answers. But if we do not address these issues now, Madison will lose the very things that make our Downtown a great place to live, work and play.