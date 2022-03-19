New bikes lanes will worsen traffic -- Mary Conroy

As a former cyclist and neighborhood resident on Madison's East Side, I strongly oppose the proposals to put bike lanes on Atwood and Oakridge avenues, which are busy and narrow streets. These proposals are dangerous and unnecessary.

We already have two perfectly good bike routes that cover this area. One runs parallel to the railroad tracks behind Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The other runs through the Oakridge neighborhood on Lakewood Avenue. The established bike routes are each only one block from the newly proposed routes.

The neighborhood is densely populated with children, pregnant women, disabled people and senior citizens all trying to get to school, the library and nearby stores. Atwood is the only route from the neighborhood to Woodman's, Walgreens and the library.

During the early part of the pandemic when few people were driving, someone got the bright idea to use one lane of Atwood as a bike lane, marked off by traffic cones. It's very distracting for drivers to have bicyclists coming at them, darting out into traffic and weaving all over the road as they talk with one another. This is worse at night when drivers are blinded by cyclists' lights.

Commuting cyclists need to plan their commutes so they have ample time to get to work while obeying all traffic rules. Recreational cyclists can take advantage of other area trails. Funds for road improvement should go toward fixing potholes and installing traffic signals as needed.

Mary Conroy, Madison