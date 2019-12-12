New amendment should forbid lying -- Max Coller

It is extraordinarily rare that I agree with anything that comes out of either side of Scott Walker's mouth. But these are extraordinary times, and I find myself in complete agreement that we are desperately in need of an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Any judge or elected official who in an official public act of verbal or written communication knowingly states as fact anything other than the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth has committed perjury. Any official act by any judge or elected official which benefits a person or entity which has offered, given or contributed anything of substantial value to that judge or elected official will be considered an act of bribery. Voting for, or participating in, the design of legislative districts which benefit one political party or group over another shall constitute an act of treason.