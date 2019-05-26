Honoring those who gave their last full measure of devotion to our nation is so very important.
We must always be reminded that freedom is not free. It has been paid in full by our fallen military heroes. All fallen service personnel were special citizens of our society, and we must thank their families for giving their sons' and daughters' lives for the cause of freedom. Without their service, our nation could have been controlled by evil dictators and tyrants.
We should be forever grateful for their sacrifice and never take for granted what an enormous price that was paid for all Americans' freedom. Happy Memorial Day, everyone.
Wayne Alden, McFarland