Wisconsin needs a practical and principled leader like Lisa Neubauer on the State Supreme Court.
She served as presiding judge in her district for the Court of Appeals from 2009-2015. Currently, she is chief judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. She has had decades of experience in private practice and public service with over 30 years as a leader in the law.
It is difficult to find tough-minded, independent jurists who support the rule of law. As a two-term chief judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, she leads by demonstrated hard work.
Perhaps, there is a reason over 300 judges, 24 sheriffs and nearly 50 district attorneys are endorsing her for Supreme Court.
Vote for fair, impartial and independent leadership. Vote for Neubauer April 2.
Wesley K. Davis, Janesville