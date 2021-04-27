 Skip to main content
Nelson should replace Johnson -- Rosalie Migas
Nelson should replace Johnson -- Rosalie Migas

Regarding Saturday's State Journal article "Johnson questions efforts,” U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is truly an embarrassment to our state. Given the science behind the need for as many people as possible to get vaccinated, Johnson continues to promote ideas that are patently wrong and absurd.

Wisconsin citizens deserve another senator like Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison. One such candidate is Tom Nelson, the county executive of Outagamie County. The first Democrat to declare he is running for Johnson’s seat, he has already demonstrated effective leadership on both the local and state levels.

He would also not evoke numerous questions I receive from my out-of-state relatives and friends who continually ask, “What is wrong with Sen. Johnson?”

Rosalie Migas, Madison

