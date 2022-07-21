 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Nelson is best to defeat Johnson -- Chuck Litweiler

The primary is our chance to choose the person most likely to replace U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. We need more than just the regular Democrats to vote in August.

Tom Nelson stands out from the supposed frontrunners. He has never asked for a big tax subsidy for a sports team. He can't self-fund any campaigns. He comes from a family with ordinary financial circumstances. He graduated from good schools. He remembered to vote in 2016. He knows that senators should not be allowed to invest in individual stocks. Thank God he never worked for Goldman Sachs.

Nelson has put in the hard work to qualify for this office. He was a state legislator. He knows the process of legislating. He has done the unglamorous and necessary job of being a county executive. He has been elected and reelected in a normally Republican area. No candidate from Milwaukee has that experience.

Let's do it right in August and remove Sen. Johnson in November.

Chuck Litweiler, Madison

