LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Nelson can restore Wisconsin values -- Jim Hirsch

I’m supporting Tom Nelson, county executive of Outagamie County since 2011 and state representative for six years before that, in the upcoming Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Nelson is a true public servant of the old school. His commitment to working families and rural Wisconsin, based on his upbringing as a fifth generation Wisconsinite, is heartfelt and real.

Nelson grew up at a time when the greatness of Wisconsin was still in the common memory. Products from Wisconsin -- agricultural, industrial and intellectual -- were known throughout the country and around the world for their quality and value. Wisconsin was known for its work ethic, friendly people and natural beauty. Wisconsin politicians, educators and business leaders believed in public service and embodied the faith of neighboring U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn., “We all do better when we all do better.

Nelson understands why it is necessary for working people to have elected representatives who are committed to their well-being. He knows from experience how government works and how important it is, especially to the most vulnerable. Nelson can help restore our faith in the decency of our neighbors and the purpose of our government.

Jim Hirsch, Madison

