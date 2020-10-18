 Skip to main content
Neither party want to end state violence -- Bradley Geyer
It would be good to see a choice on the ballot that was interested in accountability for state violence, or accountability for the use of all of the weapons the United States sells around the world.

It would be great to have a choice on the ballot that actually represented the people's interests over the interests of big-money influence and bribery. Maybe that's true with some down-ballot races, but the party people most always support their party at the top of the ticket.

If you wonder why our world is in shambles, maybe part of the problem is that we support corruption and war crimes. It is the American way now. America is run for the profit of the few and the connected.

If you want the situation to improve, education is important. Teach about the costs of war. Take care of the victims of war. Care for the refugee. Work toward more accountability and transparency, and less bribery.

We have met the enemy, and he is us. Make America think critically again.

Bradley Geyer, Madison

