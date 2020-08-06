You have permission to edit this article.
Neil Heinen's greatest legacy was helping countless community groups across Dane County -- Bill Lunney
Neil Heinen's greatest legacy was helping countless community groups across Dane County -- Bill Lunney

Best wishes and gratitude to WISC-TV (Ch. 3) editorial director Neil Heinen as he retires from a distinguished career in broadcasting and reporting.

Heinen has been the conscience of the community for over 25 years. His editorials were grounded in fact and laced with a unique insight into Dane County. Perhaps his greatest legacy is supporting a myriad of community organizations, most of which have left their enduring positive mark in our community.

I hope he gets a well-deserved rest but continues to stay involved in the community he loves.

Bill Lunney, Sun Prairie, president, Foundation for Dane County Parks

