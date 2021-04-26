 Skip to main content
Neighbors who care get vaccinated -- Dr. Bill Smith
According to Saturday's State Journal story "Johnson questions efforts," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, asked recently on a radio talk show, “What do you care if your neighbor has one [a COVID-19 vaccine] or not?” Given all the information that Johnson is exposed to, he really ought to know. But since he asked, I’ll tell him.

Everyone who gets COVID-19 got it from someone else -- everyone. Everyone who needs to stay home, everyone who gets sick, everyone who misses work, everyone who can’t go to school, everyone who can’t get out of bed, everyone who needs to go to the emergency room, everyone who is hospitalized, everyone who dies -- they all got it from someone else. There are no exceptions.

Getting vaccinated, for all intents and purposes, eliminates your risk of catching COVID-19 and the likelihood that you will make someone else ill. That is why you get vaccinated. Why do we care? Because we are neighbors.

Dr. Bill Smith, Rice Lake

