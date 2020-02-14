Neighbors should tolerate Edgewood -- Reggie Dunlap

UW-Madison announced the Badgers would kick off the 2020 football season with a Friday night game at Camp Randall in Madison. Did they get permission from the Monroe Street Neighborhood?
Surely all the traffic, lights and noise (not to mention the possible later game time) would be a major issue for these city-dwelling lovers of dark and quiet. If they do not want local school kids playing games on Edgewood's home field, how can this woke collective tolerate a much larger event that is being scheduled on a Friday night just to generate more millions of dollars from corporate sponsors and TV?
I guess paying the neighbors big bucks to park on their lawn is all it really takes.
Maybe the University of "Under Armor" Wisconsin could take one of the nine truck-loads of cash it will make that night and sponsor a pregame flyover of F-35 jet fighters to complete the Friday night hype.
Reggie Dunlap, Madison