From New Morning Nursery School to graduating from Edgewood High School in 2016, I have always felt part of the Monroe Street community.
The most important lesson Edgewood taught me was to lead a life of learning, service and personal responsibility by adhering to the five Dominican values of truth, compassion, justice, partnership and community.
Edgewood students support the local community with over 15,000 service hours annually. Edgewood hosts a free farmers' market to support healthy lifestyles.
When neighbors grew concerned over the use of the surrounding streets to park, Edgewood consistently communicated to the students the need to be respectful of neighbors. Edgewood listened to the community by expanding parking to accommodate drivers so no students would park on neighborhood streets. Edgewood compassionately acts with the local community in mind.
Edgewood also works to be a partner in the community. In its latest compromise, Edgewood has offered to place a limit on late night games and to erect a sound barrier to further limit noise concern. Isn't this enough?
I wish the neighbors could keep the Dominican values in mind when making decisions that impact more than just their lives -- just like Edgewood has done since 1881.
Andrew Frucht, Madison