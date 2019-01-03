Where did all the "No New Stadium" signs go from Terry Place, Woodrow Street and West Lawn, including from my front lawn? Someone seems to have taken them from Madison's Near West Side.
Yes, we who live close to Edgewood High School are most alarmed by the proposed expansion. We live here and pay property taxes here. We already feel the impact of the noise that penetrates our yards, homes and public space. We’ve already seen Edgewood’s original agreement change. We know that if the proposal is approved, additional use is inevitable. And, anyone who enjoys the natural environment of this area will be impacted as well.
A home field is not a necessity or something that "we deserve." Madison West and Madison East do not have home fields. My daughter played varsity soccer for four years at West High without a home field. It was never a hardship -- it was a given. It did not affect team morale, individual safety or performance.
If booking space at available fields is costly and difficult, why not create a fund to support travel and logistics, upgrade existing stadiums, hire events scheduling staff or consider a new city stadium that serves all athletes and schools equally. Alternatives are possible.
Ellen Taylor-Powell, Madison