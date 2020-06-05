Neighbors' love was inspirational -- Mary Lou Reisch

My husband had the misfortune to hit some gravel and take a nasty fall while bicycling on a trail near our home.

A good Samaritan walking his dogs came to my husband's aid and called 911. After a three day hospitalization at UW Hospital and a surgical implant of eight pins to repair a compound fracture of his left ankle, we returned to our home in the Greentree Neighborhood of Madison where we have resided since 1977.

We were greeted with flower bouquets, a chicken casserole, offers to mow our lawn or grocery shop, numerous phone calls, lemon bars, encouraging cards and notes, ice cream and even prune juice. Our confidence to overcome this medical challenge has been boosted by these numerous acts of kindness, concern and support.

Amidst this tumultuous and horrific period of pandemic, political strife and racial unrest, we are grateful for our considerate Greentree neighbors and friends.

John Lennon said it best: "Imagine all the people sharing all the world ... and the world would be as one." And of course: "All you need is love."

Mary Lou Reisch, Madison