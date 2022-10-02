Negative ads don't help inform voters -- Randy Ree

It seems like all of the people running for office are not being very respectful of the other candidates.

They used to tell us what they were going to do to help the people who were voting for them. Now it seems like these people are just running ads and backstabbing each other.

I would sure like to see these politicians who are running for office show respect for each other, and just tell us what they are going to do for us. Please stop showing these bad ads telling us how bad each of you are, and get down to real politics and tell us what you will do for us voters.