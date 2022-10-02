 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Negative ads don't help inform voters -- Randy Ree

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

It seems like all of the people running for office are not being very respectful of the other candidates.

They used to tell us what they were going to do to help the people who were voting for them. Now it seems like these people are just running ads and backstabbing each other.

I would sure like to see these politicians who are running for office show respect for each other, and just tell us what they are going to do for us. Please stop showing these bad ads telling us how bad each of you are, and get down to real politics and tell us what you will do for us voters.

Randy Ree, Stoughton

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics