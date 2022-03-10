Needless election probe must end -- Louise Robbins

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman hasn’t found any malfeasance or fraud in the 2020 Wisconsin election, and it appears he never felt he needed to.

The “report” he has issued is so full of falsehoods that it is obvious his goal was only to perpetuate and ratchet up the misinformation spread by the likes of Trump lawyer John Eastman and the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, to shake the faith of Wisconsinites in their electoral processes.

It’s shameful indeed that someone who claims to be knowledgeable about the law is trumpeting such lies. It will be even more shameful if, now that his falsehoods have been laid bare, he is allowed to continue the charade of an “investigation.” Those who are letting this go on were elected in the same 2020 elections -- some may have put their own absentee ballots in local drop boxes purchased with the help of grant money.

The election clerks are friends and neighbors, church members and work mates. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, should call a halt to Gableman’s contract immediately. Why should taxpayers fund his destructive and dishonest behavior?

Louise Robbins, Madison