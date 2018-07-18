If we examine the Second Amendment in the light of changed times and modern reality, we can see it from a new perspective.
Today the National Guard is considered our militia. They practice a few weekends or a couple of weeks a year. They use rifles, not handguns. When they come home from duty, they leave their rifles in the barracks. They don't bring them home.
In the event of a military coup in our country, the idea that men with handguns could protect us from the military might of the Pentagon is laughable. The Second Amendment is obsolete, and needs to be rescinded.
Handguns can never protect us from an oppressive government. But they have created an epidemic of murder and suicide, which the National Rifle Association seems comfortable with.
John Morgan, Madison