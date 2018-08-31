In the 1950s I lived on Mesa Road, a large hill, about one mile from the flooding near Winnequah Park.
Back then, the flooded area was a swamp where we played adventure games, flushed pheasants, and captured frogs and turtles. It as a flooded area then, and it remains a flood risk area now.
This is the tragedy for those who live there, but it's going to happen again. One solution is to return the site, as much as possible, to nature. Return the park area to a small nature preserve that can tolerate flooding.
Nature and water are more powerful than man. And, nature always wins.
Charles Trimberger, Milwaukee