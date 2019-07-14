A huge natural gas generation plant is being considered in Superior, Wisconsin. The Public Service Commission says it does not have to consider climate change impacts in its review. What?
Has anyone else noticed the heat and the floods? Come on people.
Where is the Department of Natural Resource? What do you mean you don’t consider carbon emissions air pollution?
PSC, are you kidding me? You are supposed to serve the public interest.
Heat-related deaths and illness -- and not just of humans -- are on the rise.
This is killing us and hurting Wisconsin.
Terry Ross, Madison