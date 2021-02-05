Native American names don't demean -- Jim Graves

I read the Kansas City Star editorial, "Chiefs must change name," in Thursday's State Journal.
If you were lucky enough to have spent your childhood in the '50s and '60s in rural Wisconsin, playing cowboys and Indians was what you did. No one wanted to be a cowboy. Indians were deemed tougher and braver -- all the things that schools and professional sports teams wanted to be.
Then someone decided it was demeaning to name teams after brave and noble Native Americans. These moves were likely spawned in a big city coffee shop or tea room.
Jim Graves, Albany