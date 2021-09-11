Nations now needs truth and courage -- Timothy Lauri

Never was our country more united than in the days following 9/11. Americans united in their love of country. We tried to look after and comfort one another.
Today, I see the opposite. I see our country more divided than ever. Identity politics, cancel culture and the left-wing’s victim/perpetrator narrative are to blame. These misbegotten ideas imperil our country and our children’s future.
To save our great nation, “conceived in liberty" and dedicated to equality, we must soberly face this ongoing “social justice” pandemic that now afflicts us. Nothing will serve us so well as truth and courage. We need the truth about what has worked to foster liberty and prosperity. We need the greatness contained in the virtue of courage.
Nothing is possible in life without physical and moral courage. With courage we overcome our fears. With courage we are brave.
With courage, you too can answer the call to do your duty in these imperiled times. With courage, you can speak up and defend your sovereignty and your dignity and your God-given freedoms. With courage, you can shoulder your burdens in life with honor. You are capable of wonderful accomplishments if only you employ courage and become brave.
Timothy Lauri, Madison